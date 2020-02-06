Down The Road On The Blue Ridge Music Trails of NC: The Distinctive Fiddle Style of Arvil Freeman

Master fiddler Arvil Freeman of Madison County has married elements of old-time and bluegrass in his distinctive “long-bow” style of playing. As a veteran performer and a longtime teacher, Arvil was honored with the 2018 North Carolina Heritage Award, the state’s highest honor for traditional artists.

Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of NC: Arvil Freeman

