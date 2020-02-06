Down The Road On The Blue Ridge Music Trails of NC: The Distinctive Fiddle Style of Arvil Freeman

Master fiddler Arvil Freeman of Madison County has married elements of old-time and bluegrass in his distinctive “long-bow” style of playing. As a veteran performer and a longtime teacher, Arvil was honored with the 2018 North Carolina Heritage Award, the state’s highest honor for traditional artists.
"Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina" highlights bluegrass and old-time music stories, performers, and traditions across the mountain and foothills counties of Western North Carolina. Hosted by Laura Boosinger and produced by WNCW's Kim Clark, the program is a joint effort of the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area, the NorthCarolina Arts Council, and WNCW.