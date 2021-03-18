(Don't) Crowd: A Collection of Pandemic Performances - Available for your Pledge of Support!

Available Now for your Pledge of $60!
In the spring and summer of 2020, WNCW collaborated with the No Contact Concert Series to promote and take part in live-streamed shows from the Codex Sound Company facility in Hickory, NC, while also hosting a series of drive-in concerts on the campus of Isothermal Community College in Spindale, NC, which we dubbed the Outback Opry.
Artists from both of those series graciously allowed us to present their songs to you as a thank-you gift for your support.
(Don't) Crowd Track List
From the Steep Canyon Rangers at the Outback Opry performance October 2, 2020
- Sunny Days
- Out In The Open
- Come Dance
- Bullet In The Fire
From Chatham County Line at Codex Sound Company August 15, 2020
- Think I’m In Love
- Station To Station
From Darrell Scott "Unmasked" Concert July 17, 2020
- It’s The Whiskey That Eases The Pain
- You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive
- I Wanna Be Free
- From Acoustic Syndicate at Codex Music Company April 4, 2020
- Sweetest Breeze
- They Come This Way
- Rainbow Rollercoaster
From Darin and Brooke Aldridge at Codex Sound Company June 13, 2020
- Tear Stained Letter
- When You Love Someone
- Eat My Dust