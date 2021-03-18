(Don't) Crowd: A Collection of Pandemic Performances - Available for your Pledge of Support!

Available Now for your Pledge of $60!

In the spring and summer of 2020, WNCW collaborated with the No Contact Concert Series to promote and take part in live-streamed shows from the Codex Sound Company facility in Hickory, NC, while also hosting a series of drive-in concerts on the campus of Isothermal Community College in Spindale, NC, which we dubbed the Outback Opry.

Artists from both of those series graciously allowed us to present their songs to you as a thank-you gift for your support.

(Don't) Crowd Track List

From the Steep Canyon Rangers at the Outback Opry performance October 2, 2020

Sunny Days

Out In The Open

Come Dance

Bullet In The Fire

From Chatham County Line at Codex Sound Company August 15, 2020

Think I’m In Love

Station To Station

From Darrell Scott "Unmasked" Concert July 17, 2020

It’s The Whiskey That Eases The Pain

You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive

I Wanna Be Free

From Acoustic Syndicate at Codex Music Company April 4, 2020

Sweetest Breeze

They Come This Way

Rainbow Rollercoaster

From Darin and Brooke Aldridge at Codex Sound Company June 13, 2020