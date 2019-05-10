DJ Sessions: A Marvin Gaye Song You've Never Heard

By editor 9 minutes ago
  • Marvin Gaye performs onstage at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 1976. (Evening Standard/Getty Images)
    Marvin Gaye performs onstage at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 1976. (Evening Standard/Getty Images)
Originally published on May 10, 2019 1:29 pm

KCRW DJ Jeremy Sole (@JeremySole) brings us a never-before-released Marvin Gaye song, and three other special picks, in this week’s DJ Session.

Music From The Segment

Sa-Roc, “Forever”

Watch on YouTube.

Marvin Gaye, “Piece of Clay”

Watch on YouTube.

Grupo Fantasma, “Yo Quisiera”

Watch on YouTube.

Kelly Finnigan, “Catch Me I’m Falling”

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.