DJ Sessions: A Marvin Gaye Song You've Never Heard

Originally published on May 10, 2019 1:29 pm
KCRW DJ Jeremy Sole (@JeremySole) brings us a never-before-released Marvin Gaye song, and three other special picks, in this week’s DJ Session.
Music From The Segment
Sa-Roc, “Forever”
Marvin Gaye, “Piece of Clay”
Grupo Fantasma, “Yo Quisiera”
Kelly Finnigan, “Catch Me I’m Falling”
