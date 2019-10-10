Darin and Brooke Aldridge LIVE on Goin' Across the Mountain Saturday, Oct. 12th at 2pm

By Vicki Dameron 14 minutes ago
  • Male and female laughing
    Darin and Brooke Aldridge
    Darin and Brooke Aldridge

We are excited to announce Darin and Brooke Aldridge will join Music Host Joe Greene, live in the WNCW studio on Saturday at 2pm to talk all things Inner Journey, their forthcoming new album. "Brooke was recently named the International Bluegrass Music Association's Female Vocalist Of the Year, for the third year in a row," said Greene. "Tune in a for a sneak peek at some of the songs on Inner Journey as Darin and Brooke get set for their hometown album release show at the Don Gibson Theater in Shelby, NC on Thursday October 17th."

Tags: 
Darin and Brooke Aldridge
Goin Across The Mountain
bluegrass
Inner Journey
joe greene
#wncw
Internation Bluegrass Music Association
#IBMA
The Don Gibson Theater
Shelby NC
Album Release Show