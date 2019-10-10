Darin and Brooke Aldridge LIVE on Goin' Across the Mountain Saturday, Oct. 12th at 2pm

We are excited to announce Darin and Brooke Aldridge will join Music Host Joe Greene, live in the WNCW studio on Saturday at 2pm to talk all things Inner Journey, their forthcoming new album. "Brooke was recently named the International Bluegrass Music Association's Female Vocalist Of the Year, for the third year in a row," said Greene. "Tune in a for a sneak peek at some of the songs on Inner Journey as Darin and Brooke get set for their hometown album release show at the Don Gibson Theater in Shelby, NC on Thursday October 17th."