The Countdown Begins, Plus WNCW Staff Picks

Based on your votes, we're counting down the Top 100 Album Releases of 2019 on Monday, December 30th and then repeating the countdown with different songs from the ranking albums on Tuesday, December 31st., from 9am to 6pm each day. The results will be posted here following Tuesday's on-air countdown. In the meantime, you can check out the Top Ten lists submitted by the WNCW programming staff:

Joe Kendrick:

1. Andrew Bird - My Finest Work Yet

2. Tyler Ramsey - For The Morning

3. Joseph Huber - Moondog

4. Hiss Golden Messenger - Terms Of Surrender

5. J.S. Ondara - Tales of America

6. Madison Cunningham - Who Are You Now

7. The Deer - Do No Harm

8. Alexa Rose - Medicine For Living

9. Caleb Elliot - Forever To Fade

10. Nick Waterhouse - Nick Waterhouse

Martin Anderson:

1. Hayes Carll - What It Is

2. Our Native Daughters - Songs of Our Native Daughters

3. North Mississippi Allstars - Up and Rolling

4. Tyler Ramsey - For The Morning

5. Yola - Walk Through The Fire

6. Michael Cleveland - Tall Fiddler

7. Alexa Rose - Medicine For Living

8. Madison Cunningham - Who Are You Now

9. Jade Jackson - Wilderness

10. Claypool Lennon Delirium - South Of Reality

Roland Dierauf:

1. Tyler Ramsey - For The Morning

2. Anders Osborne- Buddha and The Blues

3. Esther Rose - You Made It This Far

4. Lee Scratch Perry - Rootz Reggae Dub

5. Ian Noe - Between The Country

6. Jake Xerxes Fussell - Out Of Sight

7. Steep Canyon Rangers- North Carolina Songbook

8. Graham Reynolds - Marfa: A Country & Western Big Band Suite

9. Dream Shanti - Music In Our Dreams

10. Billy Strings - Home

Joe Greene:

1. Che Appalache- Rearrange My Heart

2. Queen Bee & The Honeylovers - Asheville

3. Mile Twelve - City On A Hill

4. Dylan LeBlanc - Renegade

5. Darin & Brooke Aldridge - Inner Journey

6. Charley Crockett - L'il GL's Blue Bonanza

7. Fat Babies - Uptown

8. Infamous Stringdusters - Rise Sun

9. Carolina Blue - I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me

10. Po' Rambling Boys - Toil, Tears, and Trouble

Jasmin Melton:

1. Ian Noe - Between The Country

2. Sturgill Simpson - Sound And Fury

3. J.S. Ondara - Tales Of America

4. Calexico and Iron & Wine - Years To Burn

5. GA-20 - Lonely Soul

6. Michael Cleveland - Tall Fiddler

7. Yola - Walk Through Fire

8. Molsky's Mountain Drifters - Closing The Gap

9. Locust Honey - The Low & Low

10. Lonesome Ace Stringband - Modern Oldtime Sounds for the Bluegrass and Folksong Jamboree

Brad Watson:

1. Ian Noe - Between The Country

2. Joseph Huber - Moondog

3. Lasers Lasers Birmingham - Warning

4. The Rye - Here's To Feeling Good All the Time

5. Tyler Childers - Country Squire

6. Justin Townes Earle - The Saint of Lost Causes

7. Charley Crockett - The Valley

8. Chris Robinson Brotherhood - Servants Of The Sun

9. Ottoman Turks - Ottoman Turks

10. Various Artists - Too Late To Pray: Defiant Chicago Roots

Ross O'Neal:

1. Andrew Bird - My Finest Work Yet

2. Mandolin Orange - Tides Of a Teardrop

3. Fruit Bats - Gold Past Life

4. Vetiver - Up On High

5. Ian Noe - Between The Country

6. Allah Las - LAHS

7. Samantha Fish - Kill Or Be Kind

8. Calexico and Iron & Wine - Years To Burn

9. Madison Cunningham - Who Are You Now

10. Eilen Jewell - Gypsy

Haley Walker:

1. Tyler Ramsey- For the Morning

2. Wilder Woods - Wilder Woods

3. Sugaray Rayford- Somebody Save Me

4. Norah Jones- Begin Again

5. Molly Tuttle- When You’re Ready

6. Susto- Ever Since I Lost My Mind

7. Josh Ritter- Fever Breaks

8. Cat Empire- Stolen Diamonds

9. Davina & the Vagabonds- Sugar Drops

10. Drivin' and Cryin' - Live The Love Beautiful

Scotty Robertson:

1. Adrian Quesada - Look At My Soul: The Latin Shade of Texas Soul

2. Charlie Wooten Project - Blue Basso

3. The Deer - Do No Harm

4. Dylan LeBlanc - Renegade

5. Hayes Carll - What It Is

6. Hiss Golden Messenger - Terms Of Surrender

7. J.S. Ondara - Tales Of America

8. Robbie Roberston - Sinematic

9. Tyler Ramsey - For The Morning

10. Yola - Walk Through Fire

Spencer Jones:

1. Charley Crockett - L'il GL's Blue Bonanza

2. Our Native Daughters - Songs Of Our Native Daughters

3. Rodrigo y Gabriella - Mettavolution

4. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Fishing For Fishies

5. Lukas Nelson - Turn Off The News (And Build A Garden)

6. Lula Wiles - What Will We Do

7. Hayes Carll - What It Is

8. Luther Dickinson & the Sisters of the Strawberry Moon - Solstice

9. Michael Cleveland - Tall Fiddler

10. Hot Club of Asheville - Django Session

Rob Daves:

1. Flesh Eaters - I Used To Be Pretty

2. Mercury Rev - Bobbie Gentry's The Delta Sweete Revisited

3. Starcrawler - Devour You

4. Orville Peck - Pony

5. Combo Chimbita - Ahomale

6. Malibu Ken - Malibu Ken

7. Juana Molina - Forfun

8. Sumo Princess - When An Electric Storm

9. Kenosha Kid - Missing Pieces

10. Black Mountain - Destroyer