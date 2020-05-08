As Coronavirus Patients Recover, Hospitals Play Songs Of Hope

Across the country, hospitals are using the age-old medicine of music to celebrate patients who recover from the coronavirus. COVID-19 survivors are rolled out of the hospital through lines of cheering health care staff as a triumphant song like “Here Comes the Sun” or the “Rocky” theme song “Gonna Fly Now” plays in the background.

At one Detroit hospital, patients and staff alike believe the Journey hit “Don’t Stop Believin'” is their personal anthem, and it plays for every COVID-19 patient released.

Patrick Irwin of the city’s Henry Ford Health System started the practice at his hospital. He talks to host Robin Young about what the song means to him and fellow Detroiters.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

