Clemson Music Festival Welcoming JAMIE WRIGHT BAND - April 27 Plus ATLANTA RHYTHM SECTION April 30

Looking for some South Carolina festival fun? Clemson Music Festival is the answer! Check out the info below and make plans with friends to attend one or both of these events.

​​SATURDAY, ​APRIL 27 - Clemson Sertoma Club fundraising event at Garrison Show and Sale Arena 7:00 pm featuring JAMIE WRIGHT BAND w/TEZ SHERARD - Hear Jamie's new tribute to Aretha Franklin, funk, soul and rock n' roll! Benefits Camp Sertoma for disadvantaged children. Tickets $25 each, Couples $45 and Table for (6) $180 includes entertainment, dancing, food and cash bar. Purchase tickets on this site by visiting TICKETS page. Email clemsonmusicfest@att.net.

"The Jamie Wright Band literally surrounds an event with music, creating an entertaining atmosphere that compliments the occasion. The Jamie Wright Band is a band with talented musicians and a diversified repertoire of musical styles - from Jazz, Soul, R&B to dance, etc. They strive to provide all sorts of entertainment. The variety of events at which the band can be seen at, are as diverse as their repertoire. During the past months The Jamie Wright Band and has continued to grow with members and are flexible enough to provide a full band or break down into a smaller ensemble. The Jamie Wright Band brings members from several walks of life, that have combined their musical gifts to be heard and seen by all who are true music lovers." Bio from FB Page.

TUESDAY, APRIL 30, 2019 the Atlanta Rhythm Section at Brooks Center on the campus of Clemson University. Tickets now on sale after 1:00 pm Brooks Center Box Office--864-656-7787. $35 per person, students with ID $15, all seats reserved. Showtime 7:30 pm.

​​"The Atlanta Rhythm Section – ARS, has put out 15 albums of excellent original material, and consistently put on entertaining live shows-both of which helped establish a broad if not huge fan base. They had some big hits and have been a major player in the Southern Rock scene. ARS was paired with contemporaries Lynyrd Skynyrd as the successors to the Allman Brothers - carrying the mantle of "Southern Rock" in the late 70s. They weren't out to be rock and roll stars-they were accomplished studio musicians working as a group. They were said to be more influenced by music coming out of England than other music in the South. They shared musical stylings with the Eagles and Fleetwood Mac-both in the quality of songwriting and recorded performances. They were excellent musicians who tried to stretch themselves-think Steely Dan or Little Feat. When those songs are heard, and those talents recognized, the case can be made that ARS are the epitome of all the good things that the phrase "classic rock" implies." - Bio from FB Page.