Chatham County Line songwriter and frontman Dave Wilson and multi-instrumentalist John Teer are our guests on this episode of Southern Songs and Stories, where you will hear songs from their latest album, Strange Fascination, along with conversation on their lives in the midst of a pandemic, how they enlisted Sharon Van Etten to sing on the album’s title track, how Dave enjoys writing lyrics that make their point subtly and poetically, and more.

Songs heard in this episode:

“Oh Me Oh My” from Strange Fascination (excerpt)