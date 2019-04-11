A Celebration Of Nipsey Hussle's Life Takes Place In Los Angeles

Nipsey Hussle was a lot of things in life: a son, brother, father, a rapper, an owner, an inspiration. In an industry where hood cred is everything, Nipsey Hussle was a credit to his hood. They called him Neighborhood Nip in South L.A.'s Crenshaw District, and today — a week-and-a-half after he was gunned down in front of the Marathon Clothing store he owned in that same hood — his life will be celebrated in perhaps the largest public memorial a hip-hop artist has ever received.

In the days since his death, the parking lot of his store, Marathon Clothing, has become a public memorial, too. The intersection that he invested so much into as a businessman, who believed in economic empowerment, has been named in his honor: Nipsey Hussle Square.

Following the memorial, taking place at the Staples Center, a funeral procession will pass Marathon and the intersection that will now bear his name.

Stream the Celebration of Life in honor of "Neighborhood Nip" above starting at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET — it's expected to last until 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET, at which point the procession will begin.

