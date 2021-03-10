Related Program: 
Saturday Night House Party™

Celebrate Women in Blues This Saturday Night

Renee Denton celebrates Women in Blues during Saturday Night House Party March 13.

Celebrating Women's History Month, Renee Denton will feature 4 hours of women in blues during the Saturday Night House Party. Tune in this Saturday to hear songs from influential blueswomen who shaped the genre and those who followed in their footsteps including Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Etta Baker, Bonnie Raitt, Susan Tedeschi, Samantha Fish, Robin Rogers and many more. 
Saturday, March 13th from 7 to 11 pm.

Women's History Month
Women in Blues
Saturday night house party
renee denton
blues music