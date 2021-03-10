Celebrate Women in Blues This Saturday Night

Celebrating Women's History Month, Renee Denton will feature 4 hours of women in blues during the Saturday Night House Party. Tune in this Saturday to hear songs from influential blueswomen who shaped the genre and those who followed in their footsteps including Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Etta Baker, Bonnie Raitt, Susan Tedeschi, Samantha Fish, Robin Rogers and many more.

Saturday, March 13th from 7 to 11 pm.