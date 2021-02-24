Related Program: NPR's Morning Edition CDC Report: Educators May Be Central To In-School Transmission Of COVID-19 By editor • 4 hours ago Related Program: NPR's Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on February 24, 2021 6:53 am A CDC report finds teachers may be bigger spreaders of COVID-19 in schools than students. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Grant Rivera, superintendent of the Georgia district involved in the case study. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.