THE BLACK CROWES Present SHAKE YOUR MONEY MAKER 2020 WORLD TOUR

From Life Nation: The Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson will herald the thirty-year anniversary of their landmark quintuple platinum debut album Shake Your Money Maker with a world tour beginning June 17 in Austin, Texas and playing PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte Friday 7/3 and Coastal Credit Union Music Park Saturday in Raleigh 7/4. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale at LiveNation.com.

Southern R&B crunch in its entirety plus all the hits from the band's illustrious catalogue. The ever-volatile Robinson brothers have not played a show since 2013 when they vowed never to play or speak together again. Thankfully for fans, times seems to have healed these wounds.

Chris Robinson says of reuniting, "I'm thrilled & blessed to be playing with my brother celebrating the music we've made & bringing our lives together full circle. Long live Rock n' Roll & The Black Crowes!"

Rich Robinson adds, "First and foremost, I'm really happy to have my brother back in my life. To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids, is a gift. To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could've never fathomed."

In 1990, when journalists were lamenting the death of rock, Atlanta's Black Crowes gave the genre a boost with Shake Your Money Maker. Fueled by singles "Jealous Again," "Twice As Hard," "She Talks To Angels," and the rollicking cover of Otis Redding's "Hard To Handle" the band immediately took the rock world by storm, topping Rolling Stone's "Best New American Band Readers Poll" in late 1990.