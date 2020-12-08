Biden Plans To Tap Rep. Marcia Fudge As Housing Secretary, Tom Vilsack As Agriculture

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to name Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development and former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a job Vilsack also held during the Obama administration, a source familiar with the transition discussions tells NPR's Franco Ordoñez. The source spoke on condition of anonymity about private conversations.

The two departments have a key role in supporting American households. HUD is responsibility for affordable housing while USDA oversees food assistance programs, as well as traditional farm support programs.

Fudge would be the fourth African American person Biden plans to nominate to his cabinet. He has been under pressure to ensure his cabinet and team of advisers is diverse. Vilsack is one of many former Obama administration officials who would be returning to office.

The news of the selections was first reported by Politico and Axios.

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Fudge said she had not been offered the HUD job, but had spoken with Biden and his team and said "if I can help this president in any way possible, I am more than happy to do it."

