Biden Administration: Here's Who Has Been Nominated

President-elect Joe Biden is assembling his inner circle of advisers and Cabinet officials, despite President Trump's continued dismissal of the validity of the election.

Within a week after gaining the electoral votes needed to win the presidency, Biden announced that adviser and lawyer Ron Klain would be his chief of staff. Klain is the first official to be formally named by Biden.

Biden has since announced a slew of close advisers who will head key parts of his White House operation. He's named former campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon as his deputy chief of staff. O'Malley Dillon is the first woman to head a winning Democratic presidential campaign.

NPR is providing information on each official nominee as they are announced by the Biden team.

White House

Biden will name close advisers and aides to work with him in the White House as he begins to act on some of his early promises — people who will run operations and brief him on top matters of national security, the economy and other key issues. Most of these officials do not need U.S. Senate confirmation. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and soon-to-be first lady Jill Biden will also name their top aides.

National security

Biden will also nominate officials to lead the federal government's domestic and international security efforts. These officials will oversee U.S. intelligence and defense as well as spearhead relations with world leaders and international coalitions. All of these officials must be confirmed by the Senate.

Economic policy

As the country continues to fight through a recession brought on by the pandemic, increased focus will be on who Biden picks to lead his economic, financial and trade policies. Many of these nominees will play crucial roles in determining further coronavirus relief aid. These positions must also be confirmed by the Senate.

Additional members of Biden's Cabinet

Biden will overhaul departments to remove Trump appointees and nominate officials who will carry out his policy agenda. These officials require Senate confirmation.



