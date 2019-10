Forest City, NC Marketing and Events Coordinator - Courtney Ashley was guest of this WNCW Friday Feature Inteview of the Week, as she talked about many of the family friendly events being offered to citizens in and around Rutherford County, NC. The interview, recorded on Sept. 13, 2019, took place the day before a new event called The Diverse City Festival that was celebrating and unifying cultures and heritages of all kinds. Ashley also shared info about Sept. 28ths "Pimento Cheese Jubilee," held in Forest City, NC at Pavilion on Park Square also known as POPS.