2020 Top 100 Contest Is Underway - VOTE For Your 2020 Faves

It's time to vote for your 10 favorite releases of 2020 and help us create the TOP 100 for our end-of-year countdown that will be aired on December 29th and 30th. When you enter the contest you will also qualify for a drawing to win a gift pack of various WNCW items! Our list is comprised of the full-length and EP releases released in 2020 that we’ve played the most.

View a PDF Copy of the LIST here

The deadline to cast your vote is at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, December 15th.

Contestants must be 18 or older to enter. One entry per person. Entries must include complete Top 10 list. Contest rules available here. No purchase or pledge is required to participate/enter.

VOTE HERE NOW

Click here to see results from previous Top 100 results.