Doug Elliott: "Theron and the Doodlebug"

Doug Elliott is a naturalist, herbalist, basket maker, back-country guide, harmonica master, and storyteller from Rutherford County N.C. Much of his time has been spent learning from traditional country folk and indigenous people. He performs programs at festivals, museums, nature centers, and schools from Canada to the Caribbean. He is the author of five books, many articles in regional and national magazines, and an award-winning recording artist. www.dougelliott.com

Theron and the Doodlebug and The Doodlebug Song is from the recording, Crawdads, Doodlebugs & Greasy Greens (Native Ground).