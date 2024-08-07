© 2024 WNCW
WordStage

Walt Belcher – "Pearl, the Baloney Eatin’ Hound"

By John Fowler
Published August 7, 2024 at 4:50 PM EDT

Walt, a Greenville, S.C. native, launched his newspaper career at The Greenville News. After 35 thrilling years at The Tampa Tribune in Florida , he stumbled upon the captivating world of oral storytelling. Now a proud board member of the Florida Storytelling Association, Walt has been enchanting audiences at the Florida State Festival since 2019. Each month, he hosts a lively storytelling night in Safety Harbor, FL. His tales have resonated with listeners at The Moth in Asheville, Hagood Mill in Pickens, and the Stone Soup Festival in Woodruff, S.C. Walt loves spinning tall tales and sharing adventures from his life, like this true story about a dog that loves a good slice of baloney.

WordStage
John Fowler
John started as a volunteer radio announcer in the spring of 1995, spinning vinyl and a brand new media, the Compact-Disc. He recalls, “In those days we had, reel-to-reel recorded programs, and guests crowding around the one mic to perform live - all bundled up into a 2 hour live old-time radio show." Now This Old Porch is three hours of top notch programming with up-to-date technology.
