Walt Belcher – "Pearl, the Baloney Eatin’ Hound"

Walt, a Greenville, S.C. native, launched his newspaper career at The Greenville News. After 35 thrilling years at The Tampa Tribune in Florida , he stumbled upon the captivating world of oral storytelling. Now a proud board member of the Florida Storytelling Association, Walt has been enchanting audiences at the Florida State Festival since 2019. Each month, he hosts a lively storytelling night in Safety Harbor, FL. His tales have resonated with listeners at The Moth in Asheville, Hagood Mill in Pickens, and the Stone Soup Festival in Woodruff, S.C. Walt loves spinning tall tales and sharing adventures from his life, like this true story about a dog that loves a good slice of baloney.