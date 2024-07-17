Paul Strickland – "The Tunnel Crank"

Paul Strickland is a storyteller and theatre artist from Kentucky. Many of his stories come from his "Ain’t True and Uncle False" who live in the fictional "Big Fib Trailer Park" in the mythical American South. His humorous and touching tall tales have won "Best of Fest" awards at fringe festivals in the U.S. and Canada. Strickland has performed in theaters, festivals, comedy clubs, and even prisons (as a guest, not an inmate). You can hear selections from his show, "Levels of Difficulty," on SiriusXM radio. https://www.ainttrue.com

