© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WordStage

Paul Strickland – "The Tunnel Crank"

By John Fowler
Published July 17, 2024 at 9:15 AM EDT

Paul Strickland is a storyteller and theatre artist from Kentucky. Many of his stories come from his "Ain’t True and Uncle False" who live in the fictional "Big Fib Trailer Park" in the mythical American South. His humorous and touching tall tales have won "Best of Fest" awards at fringe festivals in the U.S. and Canada. Strickland has performed in theaters, festivals, comedy clubs, and even prisons (as a guest, not an inmate). You can hear selections from his show, "Levels of Difficulty," on SiriusXM radio. https://www.ainttrue.com

WordStage
John Fowler
John started as a volunteer radio announcer in the spring of 1995, spinning vinyl and a brand new media, the Compact-Disc. He recalls, “In those days we had, reel-to-reel recorded programs, and guests crowding around the one mic to perform live - all bundled up into a 2 hour live old-time radio show." Now This Old Porch is three hours of top notch programming with up-to-date technology.
See stories by John Fowler