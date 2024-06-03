Donna Washington - "Two Monks Walk"

Donna Washington is an internationally known master storyteller, artist educator, and published author who has performed for audiences of all ages for over thirty-four years. She is renowned for her storytelling for both children & adults from poignant & funny fables about the human condition to racy relationship stories to spine-tingling tales of terror. She has been featured at numerous festivals, schools, libraries, theaters, and other venues worldwide including Canada, Peru, Argentina, and Hong Kong. She presented over two hundred shows and workshops virtually online during the pandemic. "Two Monks Walk" is a Zen tale that teaches us to live in this moment and let go of the past.

