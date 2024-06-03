© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WordStage

Donna Washington - "Two Monks Walk"

By John Fowler
Published May 16, 2024 at 8:39 AM EDT

Donna Washington is an internationally known master storyteller, artist educator, and published author who has performed for audiences of all ages for over thirty-four years. She is renowned for her storytelling for both children & adults from poignant & funny fables about the human condition to racy relationship stories to spine-tingling tales of terror. She has been featured at numerous festivals, schools, libraries, theaters, and other venues worldwide including Canada, Peru, Argentina, and Hong Kong. She presented over two hundred shows and workshops virtually online during the pandemic.   "Two Monks Walk" is a Zen tale that teaches us to live in this moment and let go of the past.

WordStage
John Fowler
John started as a volunteer radio announcer in the spring of 1995, spinning vinyl and a brand new media, the Compact-Disc. He recalls, “In those days we had, reel-to-reel recorded programs, and guests crowding around the one mic to perform live - all bundled up into a 2 hour live old-time radio show." Now This Old Porch is three hours of top notch programming with up-to-date technology.
See stories by John Fowler