WordStage

Jess Willis: The Crooked Tree

By John Fowler
Published May 3, 2024 at 4:20 PM EDT

Jess is a South Carolina homegrown spoken word and visual artist. She builds dreams out of words, rhythm, and recycled and re-purposed materials. Whether parading with a puppet or pulling your leg with a tall tale Jess is proud to share the magic of storytelling. Jess now lives in Florence SC with her longtime love and their three cats in a tiny house with a secret garden. She engages in her community through volunteering at and serving on the board for her local farmers market, creating local storytelling events, and working with the Francis Marion University Theatre Department.

Jess’s mother conjured up this haunted story to keep her children safe for a nearby lake, “Some say, if you see a crooked tree like that there’s a witch buried underneath. You have to be careful going close to those trees, especially in the afternoon, after school.”

www.jessthestoryteller.org

WordStage
John Fowler
John started as a volunteer radio announcer in the spring of 1995, spinning vinyl and a brand new media, the Compact-Disc. He recalls, “In those days we had, reel-to-reel recorded programs, and guests crowding around the one mic to perform live - all bundled up into a 2 hour live old-time radio show." Now This Old Porch is three hours of top notch programming with up-to-date technology.
