Ken Waldman – "Now Entering Alaska Time"

By John Fowler
Published January 2, 2024 at 9:29 AM EST

A former college professor with an MFA in Creative Writing, Ken Waldman, AKA The Alaskan Fiddling Poet has published fifteen full-length poetry collections, a memoir, and a creative writing manual from respected independent small presses. As a performer, he’s played from the Kennedy Center Millennium Stage to the Woodford Folk Festival (Queensland, Australia ). www.kenwalkman.com  

"He brings his instruments, a few fellow musicians, and his poems about surviving a plane crash (locals once called him"a walking dead man"), watching grizzlies feed in a garbage dump, and other adventures in the forty-ninth state."-The New Yorker

This story, “Now Entering Alaska Time is an excerpt from his recently released book, Now Entering Alaska Time, (www.ridgewaypress.org)

John started as a volunteer radio announcer in the spring of 1995, spinning vinyl and a brand new media, the Compact-Disc. He recalls, “In those days we had, reel-to-reel recorded programs, and guests crowding around the one mic to perform live - all bundled up into a 2 hour live old-time radio show." Now This Old Porch is three hours of top notch programming with up-to-date technology.
