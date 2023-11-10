Nancy Basket: "Cherokee Up All Night"
Nancy Basket helped form the first modern basketry guild in Seattle in 1980, and moved to South Carolina ten years later. She makes pine needle and kudzu baskets — large and miniature, lamp shades, paper designs, kudzu cloth, and large 8-foot sculptures depicting Cherokee stories. In 2005 she received the prestigious South Carolina Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award. Her work has received raving national reviews. She is a popular feature at powwows and earthskills events.