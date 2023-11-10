© 2023 WNCW
WordStage

Nancy Basket: "Cherokee Up All Night"

By John Fowler
Published November 10, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST

Nancy Basket helped form the first modern basketry guild in Seattle in 1980, and moved to South Carolina ten years later. She makes pine needle and kudzu baskets — large and miniature, lamp shades, paper designs, kudzu cloth, and large 8-foot sculptures depicting Cherokee stories. In 2005 she received the prestigious South Carolina Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award. Her work has received raving national reviews. She is a popular feature at powwows and earthskills events.

