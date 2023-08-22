Harold Wayne Turner: "Drive The Coon Dog"

Harold Wayne Turner is from Pickens, S.C. As a child, he spent much of his time as an apprentice in his father’s woodworking shop. His father, James “ Carolina ” Turner shared cotton mill tales and stories about the war. Wayne took the skills he learned from his father and became an accomplished luthier; a renowned instrument maker. He received the prestigious Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award in 2010.

Drive the Coon Dog is one of his dad’s old-time mill stories. It beckons to the day when a man was measured by the dog he owned.