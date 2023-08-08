© 2023 WNCW
WordStage

Doug Elliot - "The Cajuns and Crawfish"

By John Fowler
Published August 8, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT

"The Cajuns and Crawfish" is from the recording, Crawdads, Doodlebugs & Greasy Greens (Native Ground). Doug Elliott is a naturalist, herbalist, basket maker, back-country guide, harmonica master, and storyteller from Rutherford County N.C. He has spent much of his time learning from traditional country folk and indigenous people. He performs programs at festivals, museums, nature centers, and schools from Canada to the Caribbean. He is the author of five books, many articles in regional and national magazines, and is an award-winning recording artist. www.dougelliott.com

John Fowler
John started as a volunteer radio announcer in the spring of 1995, spinning vinyl and a brand new media, the Compact-Disc. He recalls, “In those days we had, reel-to-reel recorded programs, and guests crowding around the one mic to perform live - all bundled up into a 2 hour live old-time radio show." Now This Old Porch is three hours of top notch programming with up-to-date technology.
