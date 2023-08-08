Doug Elliot - "The Cajuns and Crawfish"

"The Cajuns and Crawfish" is from the recording, Crawdads, Doodlebugs & Greasy Greens (Native Ground). Doug Elliott is a naturalist, herbalist, basket maker, back-country guide, harmonica master, and storyteller from Rutherford County N.C. He has spent much of his time learning from traditional country folk and indigenous people. He performs programs at festivals, museums, nature centers, and schools from Canada to the Caribbean. He is the author of five books, many articles in regional and national magazines, and is an award-winning recording artist. www.dougelliott.com

