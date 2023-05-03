© 2023 WNCW
WordStage

David Holt: "One Wish"

By Johnny Thomas Fowler
Published May 3, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT
David Holt
David Holt

Four-time Grammy Award winner David Holt is a musician, storyteller, historian, television host, and entertainer, dedicated to performing and preserving traditional American music and stories. Holt plays ten acoustic instruments and has released numerous award-winning recordings of traditional mountain music and southern folktales.

His PBS series, “David Holt’s State of Mind ” is very popular showcasing rising stars and masters of traditional and contemporary music.

”One Wish” is an old folk tale from Ireland . What would you do with one wish? From “Hairyman Meets Tailybone”.
www.davidholt.com

