© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wordstage graphic.jpg
WordStage

Bobby McMillon – "Dark is the Color of My True Love’s Hair"

By Johnny Thomas Fowler
Published January 18, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST
BobbyMcMillon_web.jpg

Robert Lynn “Bobby” McMillon (1951-2021) was a traditional ballad singer, musician and storyteller from Yancey County , N.C. He grew up hearing first hand the scary stories and witch tales that his family told. His grandfather had an old Victrola record player, and a lot of old records. Bobby loved to listen and learn the old songs. It wasn’t long before he began to realize that some of the recorded songs were similar to the old songs that his family and neighbors sang. In his teens he developed an avid interest in documenting these songs, spending any free time visiting and recording. Bobby McMillon is considered one of the leading authorities in Southern Appalachian music. In 1995, he received the N.C. Folklore Society’s Brown-Hudson Folklore Award and in 2000 he received the N.C. Folk Heritage Award.

WordStage
Johnny Thomas Fowler
See stories by Johnny Thomas Fowler