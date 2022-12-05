Will Goins: "Salu"

Dr. William Moreau Goins passed away on November 11, 2017. He was a folklorist, cultural presenter, chanter-singer, dancer, artist, education, arts administrator, and advocate for diversity and multiculturalism. Dr. Goins served as CEO for the Eastern Cherokee, Southern Iroquois, and United Tribes of South Carolina (State recognized), a statewide tribal organization. Dr. Goins began his education in Washington, D.C., and was a graduate of Gonzaga College High School. He earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Anthropology and Communications from George Washington University; Master of Arts Degree (M.Ed.) in Educational Admiration and a Ph.D. Degree from Pennsylvania State University. He initiated the South Carolina official observation of National Native American Indian Heritage Month, which was officially acknowledged as a statewide observance by 3 Governors. In 2013, Dr. Goins was instrumental in getting the South Carolina General Assembly to recognize November 18, as "Native American Awareness Day," The State- Will Going Obituary

