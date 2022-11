Zora Walker (1922-2013) was from the Yellow Branch community of Graham County, North Carolina. She was a wealth of many types of folklore including stories, jokes, children’s games, traditional folk songs and ballads.

"Boy Sells Cow" (Child 278) is a ballad she learned from her father, Virgil Jenkins, is similar to the old Jack Tales.

