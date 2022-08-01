© 2022 WNCW
WordStage

Nancy Basket -- "Coyote and the Star"

Published August 1, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
Nancy Basket helped form the first modern basketry guild in Seattle in 1980, and moved to SC ten years later. She makes large and miniature pine-needle and kudzu baskets, lamp shades, paper designs, kudzu cloth, and large 8-foot sculptures depicting Cherokee stories. In 2005, she received the prestigious SC Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage award. Her work has received raving national reviews. She is a popular feature at powwows and Earthskills events.

Aired 7/24

WordStage
Johnny Thomas Fowler
