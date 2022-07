Sheila Kay Adams is a seventh-generation ballad singer, musician, and storyteller. She was born and raised in Madison County, North Carolina, in a little place named Sodom. It's an area well-known for its a cappella ballad singing, a tradition that dates back to the early Scots/Irish and English settlers of the mid-17th century.

This story, Stop This Car comes from, LIVE at the International Storytelling Festival, Granny Dell Records (2007).

Aired 7/10