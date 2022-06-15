© 2022 WNCW
WordStage

Minton Sparks – When You Coming Home Girl?

Published June 15, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
Minton Sparks
mintonsparks.com

Minton Sparks is a wildly original poet, performance artist, novelist, teacher, and essayist born in a Tennessee college town and raised among her Southern family in and around Arkansas. She earned degrees from the University of the South and Vanderbilt University. Her appearances range from the prestigious Jonesborough National Storytelling Festival all the way to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and the American Songbook Series at Lincoln Center in New York City. https://mintonsparks.com

"When You Coming Home Girl?" is from the album This Dress (2003)

Aired 5/15

WordStage
Johnny Thomas Fowler
