David Joe Miller - "Bundle of Sticks"

David Joe has been a professional storyteller since 1990 when he began his career with NAPPS (National Association of the Preservation and Perpetuation of Storytelling) in Jonesborough , TN. He later became their, official yet unofficial, staff-storyteller and told stories at the organization's private and public events. He created the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild in 1994. The JSG is the longest running performance storytellers guild in the nation and continues to perform every Tuesday evening at 7pm at the International Storytelling Center on Main Street in Jonesborough.

In 2006 David Joe began working in the corporate arena of Philadelphia and New York City where he taught leading sales executives how to harness the power of narrative. He became a narrative presentation consultant, working with several Fortune 500 corporations and many non-profit organizations. Today, David Joe resides in the mountains of Asheville, NC, just an hour's drive from Jonesborough. www.davidjoemiller.com

"Bundle of Sticks” is an Aesop fable with a powerful lesson, As long as you stick together nothing in this world can break you. The moral: in unity is strength.

Aired 4/24