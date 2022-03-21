Adam Booth – The Mountain Came Alive

Adam Booth's storytelling blends traditional folklore, music, and an awareness of contemporary Appalachia. His original cinematic style, both humorous and touching, is influenced by generations of diverse storytellers from West Virginia. As a nationally touring artist, his professional telling appearances include premiere storytelling events across the United States, including the Kennedy Center Millennium Stage, the Timpanogos Storytelling Festival, the National Storytelling Festival.

Aired 3/20/22