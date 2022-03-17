© 2022 WNCW
WordStage

David Holt: One Wish

Published March 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
David Holt
David Holt

Four-time Grammy Award winner David Holt is a musician, storyteller, historian, television host and entertainer, dedicated to performing and preserving traditional American music and stories. Holt plays ten acoustic instruments and has released numerous award-winning recordings of traditional mountain music and southern folktales. His PBS series, David Holt’s State of Music, is very popular, showcasing rising starts and masters of traditional and contemporary music.

"One Wish" is an old folk tale from Ireland. What would you do with one wish? From “Hairyman Meets Tailybone” www.davidholt.com Aired 3/13

