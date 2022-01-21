© 2022
Wordstage graphic.jpg
WordStage

Murphy Funkhouser Capps: "The Birth of Baggage"

Published January 21, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST
Murphy Funkhouser Capps
Storyteller Murphy Funkhouser Capps

Murphy Funkhouser Capps has lived many, many lives. She’s been a military preacher’s daughter. A theater geek. A bible college dropout. Lived in a car. A party girl. A single mom. A married mom. A playwright. An entrepreneur. A branding and marketing specialist. A one-woman show producer and performer. A writer. A storyteller. And, above all, a survivor.

Murphy has produced multiple one-woman shows and storytelling performances across the country, mainly around the theme of baggage and travel. She plans to continue writing and producing shows and stories as long as there are roads to travel down. www.brandstageconsulting.com

This is an excerpt from Murphy’s story. From the child to the woman, through the dark and into the light-a piece pulled from the trunks of a gloriously beautiful, totally messy, well-traveled life.

Aired 1/16

Tags

WordStage
Johnny Thomas Fowler
