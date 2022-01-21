© 2022
WordStage

Larry Perlman - Firewood Run

Published January 21, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST
Larry Perlman

Larry Perlman has combined a successful 30-year career in sales, sales training and public speaking with teaching spiritual classes and acting as a Minister for Emissary Ministry. Recently Larry has performed at Tellabration, The Tarheel Teller’s Festival, Roadhouse Inn and The Old North State Storytelling Festival and placed first at the Mad Robot Storytelling Slam. www.larryperlman.com ”Let’s Get some firewood! I can barrow my friends brand new van to carry it in.”

What could possibly go wrong?

Aired 1/9/22

Johnny Thomas Fowler
