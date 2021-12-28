Becky Stone: Every Man Heart Lay Down

Becky Stone, a native Philadelphian, has lived in Fairview, NC for the last 38 years where she and her husband raised their four children and publish a garden quarterly called “GreenPrints” (greenprints.com). She has a BA in Drama from Vassar College and has developed many performing skills through private study. Becky has performed with the Highland Repertory Theater, Southern Appalachian Repertory Theater, Haywood Arts Regional Theatre, Lime Kiln Theatre in Virginia, the Asheville Community Theatre, and the Mars Hill College Theatre Department. She has worked with the Asheville Contemporary Dance Theater as a storyteller, singer, and dancer. As a storyteller she has told stories and taught workshops throughout Western North Carolina at schools, libraries, universities, festivals, and the Biltmore House. She applies her acting and storytelling skills as a Chautauquan, doing interactive presentations of Pauli Murray, Rosa Parks, Harriet Tubman, and Maya Angelou. Becky has done her Chautauqua presentations in South and North Carolina, Colorado and Ohio. becky@greenprints.com

Every Man Heart Lay Down is a Liberian Christmas tale originally collected and retold by children’s book author Lorentz Graham.