Kathy Gordon: Bar-B-Que

Kathy Gordon is from the mountains of Western North Carolina. She loves to share the stories her parents told as well as tales of growing up in the mountains, “I was blessed with a vivid imagination and have always put it to good use!” She is proud to share, “I taught in Asheville City Schools for 30 years, where I honed my storytelling skills every day!” She has been featured at The Toe River Storytelling Festival, Fletcher Feed and Seed, The Altamont Theater, Stories From Asheville’s Front Porch and many others. She once played the cantankerous wife of the legendary “Jack” in a play with Asheville/Buncombe College!

In this story, Kathy explains what Bar-B-Que really is, or isn’t. “That is not Bar-B-Que, that’s cooking out!”

Aired 12/5