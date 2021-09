Bruce Greene is known worldwide for preserving and playing old time Kentucky fiddle music. Much of his life he has lived and worked among the people of Kentucky, Tennessee and Western North Carolina researching and absorbing the music and folk traditions. This ballad, The Sweet Soldier Boy, was taken from the recording, River of Time: Traditional Songs and Fiddle Tunes from The Toe River Valley (www.brucegreene.net).

Aired 9/26/21