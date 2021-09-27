© 2021
WordStage on WNCW: William Ritter - Uncle Daniel Goes Hunting

Published September 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
William is a native of Bakersville , NC , and an alum of Western Carolina University . He graduated with a degree in Technical Theatre, but spent most of his time in school studying the musical folk traditions of Western North Carolina . In 2017, William received his MA in Appalachian Culture and Music from Appalachian State University. William plays banjo, fiddle, guitar and other “string-ed things”. He is particularly interested in old mountain folkways, foodways, humor-- ever eager to swap lies, half-truths, tales and seeds. https://sarahandwilliam.weebly.com

There are numerous outlandish Appalachian tales about hunting. This story, William learned from luthier and family friend, Ray Dellinger.

Aired 9/19

