WordStage on WNCW: Utah Phillips – Keep Your Hands In Your Pockets

Bruce Duncan “ Utah ” Phillips (May 15, 1935 – May 23, 2008) was born in Cleveland , Ohio . His father was a labor organizer and activist, which influenced Phillips and much of his life’s work. He served in the United State Army for three years during the mid-1950s in post-war Korea . After his discharge he began drifting around the mid-west riding the rails, writing songs, and eventually settling in Salt Lake , where he helped to establish a mission house of hospitality named after activist Joe Hill. Phillips worked as a labor organizer and activist, telling stories, writing songs and poetry. His album, Good Though!, recorded in 1973 received outstanding reviews which included, “Daddy, What’s a Train?” and “Queen of the Rails”. Phillips died of complications from heart disease, and is buried in Forest View Cemetery in Nevada City , California .

Put Your Hands in Your Pockets is a powerful story about the Lawrence Textile Strike of 1912. “If you ever want to understand what a strike is and how it works and why it works, everything you need to know is in the Lawrence Textile Strike”.

Aired 9/5