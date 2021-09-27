© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wordstage graphic.jpg
WordStage

WordStage on WNCW: Larry Perlman – Haboob

Published September 13, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT
Larry Perlman 224.jpg
Larry Perlman

Combined a successful 30 year career in sales, sales training and public speaking with teaching spiritual classes and acting as a Minister for Emissary Minsitry. Recently Larry has performed at Tellabration, The Tarheel Teller’s Festival, Roadhouse Inn and The Old North State Storytelling Festival and placed first at the Mad Robot Storytelling Slam. www.larryperlman.com Haboob is a story of the age old conflict between man and nature. Larry’s hiking trip at South Mountain Park, Arizona turns out to be an unforgettable adventure. Aired 9/12

Tags

WordStageWordstagePodcast
Stay Connected
Johnny Thomas Fowler
See stories by Johnny Thomas Fowler