Wordstage graphic.jpg
WordStage

WordStage On WNCW: Lona Bartlett – That Kid

Published August 23, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT
232 Lona Bartlett.jpg
Professional Storyteller Lona Bartlett

Lona Bartlett is a professional storyteller, puppeteer and educator who has delighted audiences throughout the U.S. and internationally for over 30 years. Degrees in education and a small town upbringing in the Catskill Mountains provide inspiration for a long list of programs and presentations. No matter the genre, whether folktales, fairytales, puppets, or personal stories, Lona loves bringing excitement and insight to audiences at schools, libraries, conferences, festivals, corporate gatherings and special events. https://www.lonabartlett.com That Kid is a unique tale about finding friendship. You never know what you might find on a hike.

Aired on 8/23/21

