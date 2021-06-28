Wordstage on WNCW: Ken Waldman - Washing Dishes on my 33rd Birthday

A former college professor with an MFA in Creative Writing, Ken Waldman, AKA The Alaskan Fiddling Poet has published fifteen full-length poetry collections, a memoir, and a creative writing manual from respected independent small presses. As a performer, he’s played from the Kennedy Center Millennium Stage to the Woodford Folk Festival (Queensland, Australia). www.kenwaldman.com

"He brings his instruments, a few fellow musicians, and his poems about surviving a plane crash (locals once called him"a walking dead man"), watching grizzlies feed in a garbage dump, and other adventures in the forty-ninth state." The New Yorker

Aired 6/19 and 6/20

