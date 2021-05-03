WordStage: Betty Ann Polaha - The Dog Catcher

In 2018 Betty Ann Polaha was named, ‘Outstanding Storyteller Performer’ at ETSU and in 2019 she was named, ‘Artist in Residence’ as a bedside teller for Ballad Health. She is a member of the prestigious Jonesborough Storytelling Guild performing regularly at story slams, schools and community events. Listening to her stories will bring a smile to your face, maybe a tear in your eye-- or you might just say, “That was interesting!”

The Dog Catcher is one of Betty’s very own stories about a extremely large dog named, Echo.

Originally aired 5/1 & 5/2/21

