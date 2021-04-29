Andy Samuel Griffith (June 1, 1926 – July 3, 2012) was an American actor, comedian, television producer, musician and writer. He is best known for playing the role of. Sheriff Andy Taylor in The Andy Griffith Show for the CBS television network that ran from 1960-68 with a total of 249 half-hour episodes spanning eight seasons-- 159 in black and white and 90 in color. In 1964 daytime reruns began airing during the fall season and has been in syndication for 57 years.

Andy and Cleopatra was originally released on Capitol Records in 1964 and can now be found on, The Wit & Wisdom of Andy Griffith (1997).

