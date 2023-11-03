© 2023 WNCW
Southern Songs and Stories

Peering Into Darkness While Dancing in the Light With Kev Russell of Shinyribs

By Joe Kendrick
Published November 3, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT
Shinyribs performing at The Albino Skunk Music Festival, shot from backstage 10-06-23
Joe Kendrick
Shinyribs performing at The Albino Skunk Music Festival, shot from backstage 10-06-23

Host Joe Kendrick spoke with Kev Russell of Shinyribs in early October 2023 on a crisp, clear autumn afternoon in the rolling foothills of the Upstate of South Carolina countryside before his performance as a headliner at The Albino Skunk Music Festival; he talked about the secret sauce that went into his new album Transit Damage, about making good records in the studio and being equally good live, how starting Shinyribs felt like a hail mary to him at first, plus a discussion about James Brown and an Albino Skunk Fest memory which parallels one of The Godfather of Soul’s signature parts of his shows. There is a lot more, including live music from Shinyribs’ performance from that night, all simply waiting for you to press play.

Southern Songs and Stories
Joe Kendrick
Joe Kendrick grew up far off in the woods in rural Stanfield, NC, where he acquired his first Sony Walkman, listened to both AM and FM radio from Charlotte, went to Nascar races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, attended a small Baptist church, read Rolling Stone, subscribed to cassette clubs, and played one very forgettable season of high school football. From there, Joe studied Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was able to fulfill his dream of being a disc jockey at WXYC. He volunteered at WNCW soon after graduation.
