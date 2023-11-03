Peering Into Darkness While Dancing in the Light With Kev Russell of Shinyribs

Host Joe Kendrick spoke with Kev Russell of Shinyribs in early October 2023 on a crisp, clear autumn afternoon in the rolling foothills of the Upstate of South Carolina countryside before his performance as a headliner at The Albino Skunk Music Festival; he talked about the secret sauce that went into his new album Transit Damage, about making good records in the studio and being equally good live, how starting Shinyribs felt like a hail mary to him at first, plus a discussion about James Brown and an Albino Skunk Fest memory which parallels one of The Godfather of Soul’s signature parts of his shows. There is a lot more, including live music from Shinyribs’ performance from that night, all simply waiting for you to press play.

