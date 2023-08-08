© 2023 WNCW
Southern Songs and Stories

Going Home to Where Dreams Come True: Miko Marks

By Joe Kendrick
Published August 8, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT
Joe Kendrick
Miko Marks performs at Albino Skunk Music Festival 05-12-23

How dreaming of a jam session led to a long awaited reunion and resurgence

Featuring an interview with Miko Marks at her return engagement at the Albino Skunk Music Festival in May 2023. We spoke before her set, and talked about the connections between country music, gospel and soul, her unique comeback story, and what changes in the music business she believes would help artists like herself, who have historically been on the outside looking in.

Songs heard in this episode:

“One More Night” by Miko Marks, performed live at Albino Skunk Music Festival, 05/12/23

“Hard Times“ by Miko Mark, performed live at Albino Skunk, 05/12/23

“Long Journey Home” by Miko Marks, live at the Albino Skunk Festival, 05/12/23, excerpt

“Feel Like Going Home” by Miko Marks, live at Albino Skunk Fest 05/12/23

Joe Kendrick
Joe Kendrick grew up far off in the woods in rural Stanfield, NC, where he acquired his first Sony Walkman, listened to both AM and FM radio from Charlotte, went to Nascar races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, attended a small Baptist church, read Rolling Stone, subscribed to cassette clubs, and played one very forgettable season of high school football. From there, Joe studied Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was able to fulfill his dream of being a disc jockey at WXYC. He volunteered at WNCW soon after graduation.
