Roots Reinterpreted: The Folk Revival of Jake Xerxes Fussell

In this series, we often spend time with artists and styles of music that are not celebrated in the mainstream, and our guest here is no exception. With a focus on music that is from artists living in the South and on music that has roots from the region, we are constantly talking with bluegrass, blues, country, rock and Americana artists in this endeavor. These forms of music are immensely important to the history and legacy of original music in this country, but they seldom are associated with today’s biggest stars, and even they are not the only game in town when one treks to the musical land of Niche. One reason why we love those genres is simply because they became so popular, fueling one of America’s great exports to the world. But it is easy to get wrapped up in that history and culture and lose sight of other traditions that also are not celebrated in the mainstream, nor are part of the narrative where roots music born in the South becomes foundational to a preponderance of popular music in the twentieth century. In this conversation with Jake Xerxes Fussell, I was reminded of that.

That reminder is just one part of our conversation, which took place in mid May 2023 at the Albino Skunk Music Festival in Greer, SC. Jake played a solo set on guitar, and afterwards we spoke about his deep roots in folklore, about his fourth album Good and Green Again, being a DJ on WHUP in Hillsborough NC and more in this episode which also features excerpts of music from his live set.